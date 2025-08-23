Cougars roll by Bryan in season opener

BRYAN — Van Wert scored on its first drive of the game and the final drive of the first half, then scored on its first four possessions of the second half in a 42-7 win over Bryan in the season opener at Golden Bear Stadium on Friday. The victory was Van Wert’s eighth straight over the Golden Bears.

In his first varsity start at quarterback, sophomore Zach Crummey completed 12-of-17 passes for 264 yards, two touchdown passes and one interception and added a pair of scores on the ground on 11 carries for 87 yards. His favorite targets were Micah Cowan (7-87 yards, one touchdown) and Keaten Welch (3-126, one touchdown)

Keaten Welch had three catches for 126 yards and a touchdown against Bryan. Photo courtesy of Monica Campbell

“Zach did a great job tonight all around,” head coach Keith Recker said. “He delivered the deep ball, had great timing on a deep out he dropped in to Keaten, ran the ball effectivetly and did a great job moving the pocket. He has the mindset that he wants to continue to get better at the position, which is a good thing.”

After taking the opening kickoff, the Cougars marched 80 yards in seven plays and scored on a two yard run by Xavier Kelly. Griffin McCracken added the first of six extra points. Van Wert’s next three possessions weren’t nearly as effective, as they ended with a punt, and interception and a fumble. The interception set up Bryan’s only touchown drive of the game. The Cougars endured several costly penalties in the first half, including an encroachment penalty on fourth and three. Bryan was able to capitalize on that and scored two plays later on a 30 yard pass from Jake Arnold to Easton Kerr nearly halfway through the second quarter.

The Cougars next possession ended with a lost fumble that gave Bryan the ball at the Van Wert 39 yard line. However, the Golden Bears came away empty handed when a 50 yard field goal attempt fell short.

Van Wert shook off the previous miscues and crafted a six play, 80 yard drive that was capped off by a 10-yard touchdown pass from Crummey to Cowan with just 11 seconds left in the first half. A key play on the drive was a 56-yard toss from Crummey to Welch.

“After a quick score to start the game we struggled to keep the flow going on offense, so getting the lead right before half was big for us,” Recker said.

The Cougars forced Bryan into a three and out on the first possession of the second half, then on Van Wert’s ensuing drive, Crummey lofted a 50 yard touchdown pass to Welch. After forcing another Bryan punt, Crummey scored on a three yard run to increase the lead to 28-7. The Golden Bears then put together a 12 play drive but it stalled on downs and gave the Cougars the ball at their own 38 early in the fourth quarter. Three plays later, Kelly won a foot race to the end zone, scoring on a 46-yard run. Kelly finished with 125 yards on 13 carries.

Bryan’s next drive ended with a fumble, which lead to another Van Wert drive and score, a four yard run by Crummey. The touchdown sparked the continuous clock rule for the remainder of the game.

“We allowed penalties, turnovers and big plays to hurt us in the first half but we came out focused in the second half, especially when it came to penalties,” Recker said.

Van Wert outgained Bryan 519-172, with 264 yards coming through the air and 255 via the ground game. Bryan played two quarterbacks in the game. Starter Rhett McGill completed 3-of-4 passes for 15 yards, while Arnold connected on 10-of-15 attempts for 135 yards. The Golden Bears finished with just 42 rushing yards.

Van Wert will begin Western Buckeye League play at Elida on Friday.

“We gave up two big plays tonight that led to Bryan’s score and we can’t have that against Elida,” Recker said. “We will continue to work on pass protection as well.”

Scoring summary

First quarter

9:38 – VW: Xavier Kelly 2-yard run (Griffin McCracken kick)

Second quarter

6:08 – B: Jake Arnold 30 yard pass to Easter Kerr (Carter Luce kick)

0:11 – VW: Zach Crummey 10 yard pass to Micah Cowan (Griffin McCracken kick)

Third quarter

9:08 – VW: Zach Crummey 50 yard pass to Keaten Welch (Griffin McCracken kick)

5:40 – VW: Zach Crummey 3-yard run (Griffin McCracken kick)

Fourth quarter

11:05 – VW: Xavier Kelly 46 yard run (Griffin McCracken kick)

7:02 – VW: Zach Crummey 4 yard run (Griffin McCracken kick)