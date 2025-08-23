Leeth puts on a record setting show

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

ROCKFORD — Two school records were set by Crestview’s Braxton Leeth during Friday night’s wild 62-41 season opening victory against Parkway.

Official game statistics show Leeth, a 6-0, 185 pound senior, rushed 30 times for 419 yards and seven touchdowns to lead the Knights to a 62-41 victory over the Panthers. His touchdown runs were 23, 19, 18, 49, 22, 22 and 5 yards. Five of the touchdowns were scored in the first half and the remaining two came in the third quarter.

Braxon Leeth hit paydirt seven times against Parkway. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“That’s what he’s worked for his whole life,” Crestview head coach Cole Harting said. “Tonight I feel like he put on a cape and kind of put us on his shoulders and took over. It really starts with our guys up front and that’s a group that we’re really excited about because we’re bringing back four starters on the offensive line and those guys were making holes that I could run through.”

“It’s a credit to those guys for allowing Braxton to get to the second level really quickly.”

The two teams combined for five touchdowns in the first quarter and Crestview led 21-14 at the end of the period. The Panthers cut it to one, 21-20 early in the second quarter. However, the Knights went on to lead 40-28 at halftime then pulled away in the third quarter, leading 56-35 entering the final stanza.

Huxley Grose, who completed 9-of-12 passes for 149 yards, threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Perrott in the opening quarter, and Evin Brincefield scored Crestview’s final touchdown of the game on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter. Perrott finished with 94 yards on three receptions while Liam Putman had five catches for 46 yards.

“We had nine possessions and scored nine touchdowns,” Harting said. “It doesn’t really get much better than that.”

Parkway fared well offensively, with Luke Booher running for touchdowns of 89, 3, and 1-yard, along with an 82-yard kickoff return in the third quarter. Booher unofficially finished with 265 yards rushing. The Knights outgained the Panthers 609-470.

“Our defense struggled at times but a win is a win and there’s plenty of stuff to learn from,” Harting said. “We’re going to get back in, we’re going to watch some film, prep some things and we’re really excited to get back at it next Friday.

The Knights will host powerhouse Marion Local Friday night, while Parkway will travel to Delphos Jefferson.

Scoring summary

First quarter

8:16 – CV: Braxton Leeth 23-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)

7:02 – P: Luke Booher 89-yard run (Cohen Korte kick)

6:04 – CV: Huxley Grose 38-yard pass to Hayden Perrott (Hayden Perrott kick)

2:59 – P: Jacoby Triplett 18-yard pass to John Yoder (Cohen Korte kick)

0:45 – CV: Braxton Leeth 19-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)

Second quarter

9:53 – P: Jaden Green 2-yard run (kick failed)

7:44 – CV: Braxton Leeth 18-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)

5:23 – CV: Leeth 49-yard run (kick failed)

1:24 – P: Luke Booher 3-yard run (John Yoder to Jaden Green pass)

0:18 – CV: Braxton Leeth 22-yard run (pass failed)

Third quarter

8:25 – CV: Braxton Leeth 22-yard run (Huxley Grose to Liam Putman pass)

8:09 – P: Luke Booher 82-yard kickoff return (Cohen Korte kick)

3:32 – CV: Braxton Leeth 5-yard run (Huxley Grose to Liam Putman pass)

Fourth quarter

5:52 – CV: Evin Brincefield 1-yard run (kick failed)

3:32 – P: Luke Booher 1-yard run. (kick failed)