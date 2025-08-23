New school opens in Van Wert

Submitted information

Trinity Friends Church, in partnership with the Ohio Christian Education Network (OCEN) and Center for Christian Virtue (CCV), opened Kingdom Connection Academy (KCA) on Tuesday, welcoming students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

Located at 605 N. Franklin Street, Kingdom Connection Academy is the third school to open using CCV and OCEN’s innovative school-in-a-church model, a partnership with local churches to expand access to Christian education.

Kingdom Connection Academy began classes in Van Wert this week. Photo submitted

Led by Head of Schools Dennis Shaffer, KCA offers small classes that allow for individual attention, strong friendships, and a family atmosphere. The school is committed to partnering with parents by providing a safe environment where children can grow physically, mentally, socially, emotionally, and spiritually, with Jesus at the center of their education.

Through strategic partnerships with local churches and financial assistance from the EdChoice Voucher Program and the Scholarship Granting Organization tax credit, OCEN’s mission is to make high-quality Christian education financially and geographically accessible to every Ohio student.

Churches interested in learning more about starting a Christian school can contact OCEN Assistant Director David Arrell at davidarrell@ccv.org.