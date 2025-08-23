Second chance for incarerated youth

COLUMBUS — Incarcerated youth across the state of Ohio are better positioned for successful careers and fulfilling lives as a result of unique partnership between the Ohio Department of Commerce and the Ohio Department of Youth Services (DYS).

Over the past several months, representatives from Commerce’s Division of Industrial Compliance, including the Board of Building Standards and the Ohio Construction Industry Licensing Board, met with dozens of youth to discuss career pathways, industry credentials, and the life-changing potential of skilled trades-related employment. The discussions provided a high-level overview of the skilled trades in Ohio. In particular, they highlighted the increasing need for workers in the trades; provided instructions on how youth can explore and search for opportunities; emphasized various benefits that jobs in the skilled trades provide; and identified pathways individuals can take to prepare for work in these critical fields upon their release.

Incarcerated youth learn about possible future skilled trades opportunities.

Commerce’s to the Cuyahoga Hills Juvenile Correctional Facility in northeast Ohio this week marked the third and final facility visit this year, concluding the second consecutive year of this joint outreach initiative. Similar visits were made to the Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility on May 7 in recognition of In-Demand Jobs Week, and to the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon on August 12.

“During our visits, we engaged with many individuals who were curious and enthusiastic about the opportunities that await them in the future,” said Ohio Department of Commerce Director Sherry Maxfield. “The skilled trades offer them an opportunity not only for a fresh start, but to play a starring role in the state’s economic boom that is taking place right now. “These visits are helping to unlock the immense potential within our youth, especially in places where others might see obstacles, meanwhile this initiative is also helping our state prepare a new generation of skilled professionals it needs to prosper in the years to come. This really is a win-win for these individuals and Ohio.”

The initiative aligns with DYS’s broader commitment to career readiness. During the 2024-2025 academic year, youth across DYS facilities earned more than 1,100 skill certificates and nearly 300 industry-recognized credentials, underscoring the department’s focus on education, opportunity, and rehabilitation.

“We know that employment is one of the strongest predictors of successful reentry,” DYS Director Amy Ast said. “That’s why we’re committed to making career readiness a cornerstone of habilitation. The confidence they gain from mastering a skill is the foundation for long-term success.”

The visits come as the need for Ohio workers in the skilled trades grows greater by the day. The combination of an aging workforce and significant economic growth throughout the state has resulted in a widening workforce gap. As a result of this shortage, workers in construction trades such as carpentry, plumbing, HVAC, electric, welding and pipefitting are highly sought after and can earn competitive salaries, even at the starting apprenticeship level. In addition, having a criminal background does not disqualify someone from pursuing a career in the skilled trades.

According to the 2020-2030 Ohio Job Outlook published by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, an estimated 21,656 job openings in the skilled trades need to be filled annually through 2030. These positions offer competitive wages, strong benefits, and significant opportunities for career advancement, making them a key driver of Ohio’s workforce.