Service Club plans annual banquet

VW independent staff

Tickets are now available for the Van Wert Service Club’s 39th annual benefit banquet, which is scheduled for Wednesday, September 17, at the Knights of Columbus on Woodland Ave. in Van Wert. Cocktails will be served at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m., then a reverse drawing.

Tickets are $135 per person, which includes dinner and reverse drawing entry. The grand prize is $10,000. Guests will enjoy an exceptional dinner served by Lock 16, featuring shrimp cocktail, salad, ribeye steak, potatoes, vegetables, and dessert. Proceeds from the event will directly support community projects funded by the Van Wert Service Club.



For tickets or additional information, contact Mark Schumm at 419.203.0010, Keaton Brown at Greenway Bank, or Jay Gamble or Brian Greve. Payment may also be submitted via Venmo to @Mark-Schumm-1 (last 4 digits: 0010).