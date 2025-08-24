169th annual Van Wert County Fair to begin on Tuesday

The 2025 Van Wert County Fair will begin on Tuesday and will run through Labor Day Monday, September 1, at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. Bob Barnes photos

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The 2025 Van Wert County Fair will begin its seven day run on Tuesday and just like previous fairs, it will offer fun for people of all ages.

The gates will open at 8 a.m. Tuesday and the Commercial Building will open at 9 a.m. The annual grand opening ceremonies will begin at 6 p.m. at the grandstand, followed by harness racing at 6:30 p.m.

Among Wednesday’s offerings: the annual cheerleading competition at the grandstand at 6 p.m., a performance by the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band at 6:30 p.m. at the Midway Entertainment Tent, pig races at the Landing at Gate 2 at 7 p.m., and Steve Scott and Bluegrass at 8 p.m. In addition, Wednesday is Senior Day, with donuts and coffee from 9-11 a.m., a program centered on senior topics, special prizes and free blood pressure checks, “karaoke with old geezer” from 12:30-2 p.m. and free bingo from 2-4 p.m.

Thursday will be Veterans Day at the fair, with free admission for veterans. Lunch for veterans and spouses will be served by Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ at 11 a.m., and ham and beans will be served by the Van Wert County Veterans Service Commission at 5 p.m., followed by a Veterans Day program at 6 p.m. All of those activities will take place at the Wallace Plumbing Beer & Entertainment Tent. Motocross will be Wednesday’s grandstand event (5 p.m.) and a kiddie tractor pull will be held at 7 p.m. at the Landing at Gate 2.

Friday’s grandstand event will be the Van Wert County Fair Pull at 6:30 p.m. Other events planned for the day include the Farmer Travis Barnyard Olympics, a firefighter show, and a horseshow tournament at 1 p.m.

Saturday is First Responders Day and the day’s lineup includes an OSU football bash at noon at the entertainment tent, science central from 3-7 p.m. at the Artisian Tent, the demolition derby at the grandstand at 6 p.m., and St. Mary’s Catholic Church mass at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday will begin with a service by Zion Christian Union Church and Living Truth Minstries at 10 a.m. at the Gospel Tent, followed by a car show at 1 p.m. at the Landing at Gate 2, the Full Throttle Monster Truck Show at 8 p.m. at the grandstand, and Dueling Pianos at 8 p.m. at the entertainment tent.

The granstand will host a pair of events on Monday – harness racing at 12 p.m. and A Bar Rodeo at 7 p.m.

Various 4-H judging will take place each day throughout the fair.

Daily admission to the fair is $10, with free admission for anyone 12 and under. Rides will be extra and with the exception of harness racing, various admission fees will be charged for grandstand events. Lunch passes will be available on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Pay the daily gate admission and receive a lunch card between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Be sure to leave by 2 p.m., turn lunch card in, and you will get your daily gate admission returned.

More information on all fair events and pricing can be found at vanwertcountyfair.com.