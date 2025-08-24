Crestview boys win Taylor U. Invite

UPLAND (IN) — Crestview’s boys country team opened the new season in fine fashion by winning the Taylor University Invitational on Saturday.

Lincoln Smith led the Knights with an eighth place finish (16:47), followed closely by Derek Young (10th, 16:54). Hudson Perrott finished 13th (17:18), and Kale Vining 14th (17:25). In addition, Andy Heth finished 29th (17:46), Ian Owens 31st (17:48), and Drayden Hoffman placed 73rd with a time of 19:08.

The Knights finished with 74 team points, well ahead of runner-up Guerin Catholic (96).

“The boys ran exceptionally well, and three of them set new personal records, which is impressive for the first meet of the season,” head coach Randy Grandstaff said. “They have all been working hard throughout the summer to improve and become great runners for the team. The challenges ahead are significant, as we will race against the defending NWC champion, Columbus Grove, on Saturday, and then travel to Bryan on Tuesday to compete against a strong Bryan team.”

Crestview finished as the boys’ champion at the Taylor University Invitational on Saturday. Photo submitted

“The following Saturday, we will head to Seneca East to compete against last year’s Division III state champion, Mt. Gilead,” he added. “The next few weeks will be demanding, but they will ultimately make our team better.”

Lincolnview finished eighth, but individual results were not available.

The Lady Knights competed against 15 other teams and finished in 10th place. Freshman Emily Heth led the way with an impressive ninth place finish, clocking in at 20:59. She was followed by Anna Gardner (29th, 22:36), Kenzie Harting (54th place, 24:20), and Marlee Temple (126th, 28:59). Ava Motycka finished 135th at 29:40, while Chloe Miller came in 151st with a time of 35:07.

“Overall, I felt our girls performed well for the first meet of the season and I look forward to their improvement at next week’s meet in Columbus Grove,” Grandstaff said. “Emily ran an excellent race, especially considering it was her first high school competition.”

Guerin Catholic won the girls’ team title with 48 points. Lincolnview finished fourth.