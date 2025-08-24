Dogs rescued…

The Van Wert Fire Department was dispatched to a fire call at a home at John Brown Rd. and Leeson Ave on Friday. The call came in at approximately 5:50 p.m. and upon arrival, smoke could be seen coming out of the house from the eaves of the roof. Firefighters quickly gained entrance to the home and brought the source of the fire under control. Mutual aid was called for from Ohio City and Convoy fire departments for tanker responses. No one was home at the time of the fire but two dogs were inside the structure. First responders quickly removed them and given them both some refreshing oxygen. Thanks to their efforts, both dogs were okay. In addition to the three fire departments, the Van Wert Police Department and Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office were at the scene. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer