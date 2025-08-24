Jamie Lee Carr

Jamie Lee Carr, 54, passed away Friday evening, August 22, 2025, at his home in Ohio City.

He was born on June 4, 1971, in Celina, the son of Sheryl Ann (Courtney) Carr, who survives in Ohio City, and James Jay Carr, who preceded him in death.

Other family survivors include his two children, Amanda Stuckey and Jaden Wenning; a sister, Vicki (Rex) Marbaugh of Van Wert; a brother, Scott Carr of Van Wert; nieces and nephews, Leslie (Ezra) Friesner, Abbi Marbaugh, Korbin Carr and Bo Marbaugh, and four great-nephews, Ivan, Pierce, Judson and Matthew Friesner.

Jamie attended Ohio City-Liberty High School, Class of 1988.

Services will held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 29, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Randy Bevington officiating. Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. until time of the service on Friday.

Preferred memorials: Ohio City Fire Department or the family.

