Marjorie R. Eustsler

Marjorie R. Eutsler, 94, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, August 23, 2025, at Homestead at Towne Center of Van Wert.

She was born on July 18, 1931, in Jennings Township, Van Wert County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Gaylord W. Eutsler and Mildred D. (Davis) Eutsler.

Marjorie was a graduate of Spencerville High School and worked at the Federal Mogul plant in Van Wert for over 47 years. She was a member of the former Olive Chapel Church until closing and then attended the Salem Presbyterian Church in Venedocia.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas H. “Tom” Eutsler

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 28, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home of Van Wert with Rev. Thomas Emery officiating. Interment will take place at Wright Cemetery. Friends and family may call from 10 a.m. until time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Salem Presbyterian Church in Venedocia.

The family would like to say a heartfelt thank you to the staff and resident of Homestead for taking great care of Marjorie during her stay.

