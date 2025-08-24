Monday Mailbag: WBL, record, OSU

This week’s Monday Mailbag includes questions about the WBL, a record setting night and OSU vs. Texas.

Q: Which of Friday’s WBL scores surprised you most? It seemed like a rough night for the league. Name withheld upon request

A: It’s probably Galion’s 35-6 win over St. Marys Memorial. I predicted St. Marys would win the game but I thought it had the potential to be close. I didn’t expect an outcome like that. Perhaps I underestimated Galion, a team that had a fine season last year, 7-3, before an opening round playoff loss to Ottawa-Glandorf. Things won’t get any easier for the Roughriders this week, as they host vastly improved Bath.

I thought the Celina-St. Henry game might be closer but MAC schools are obviously very tough, especially at home.

Overall, WBL teams went 5-5 during the opening weekend of action. It’s accurate to say all five losses came to high quality opponents.

Q: I’ve seen two different numbers for Braxton Leeth’s rushing totals on Friday night. Which one is accurate and is the correct one a state record? Name withheld upon request

419 yards rushing is the official tally. That’s the figure that will be used for the weekly stats report and in the Crestview record book. 30 carries, 419 yards and seven touchdowns, which is also a school record. What a night for Leeth.

As far as the state record, that belongs to Jason Bainum of Williamsburg High School. In a game played against Batavia Cleremont Northeastern on September 28, 2001, Bainum rushed for 532 yards on 56 carries. It should be noted that Bainum was the tailback in the old single wing offense when he set the record. Bainum’s name also appears two other times in the OHSAA single game record book. He ran for 498 yards against Hillcrest in 2000 and 475 yards against Western Brown, also in 2000.

Leeth’s peformance on Friday night currently ranks 38th all-time in Ohio, which is great when you figure how many high school football games have been played over the years. His name will be added to the record book as one of the best at the season.

Q: Ohio St. or Texas – who wins? Name withheld upon request

A: It should be close game, I’ll give OSU a slight edge based on homefield advantage. However, nothing would surprise me. Another question is – if Ohio State loses, how fast will the Ryan Day boobirds/Fire Ryan Day be heard?

