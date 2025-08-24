On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

VW independent sports

Here are this week’s high school football broadcast schedules for radio stations 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3. Games will air live, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m., followed by kickoff at 7 p.m.

Friday, August 29

WKSD – Marion Local at Crestview

WERT – Van Wert at Elida

In addition, both radio stations will air Saturday’s Texas at Ohio State game via the Ohio State Football Radio Network. Pregame coverage will begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by kickoff at 12 p.m.