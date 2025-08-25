2026 Hometown Heroes banner program is now open

Hometown Heroes banners like these are proudly displayed six months a year in the downtown Van Wert area and beyond. VW independent file photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

Main Street Van Wert’s Hometown Heroes Banner Program is now officially open for 2026. It honors Van Wert residents and their family members who have served, are serving, or have given their lives for our country, as well as retired firefighters, paramedics, and police officers.

Each banner will feature the hero’s name, branch of service (or department), and photo (if provided), and will be proudly displayed on street lamps throughout downtown Van Wert from Memorial Day through Veterans Day 2026.

“Join us in honoring the brave men and women who have served and protected our community,” said Mitch Price, Executive Director of Main Street Van Wert. “The 2026 program is open – secure your banner spot today.”

Program details

Cost: $200 per new banner (includes production, installation, and removal)

Renewal option: Banners in good condition after the first year may be rehung for $100

Eligibility: Honorees must have lived in Van Wert and served in the U.S. Armed Forces (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, National Guard, Coast Guard, or Space Force) OR be a retired firefighter, paramedic, or police officer

Payment: Cash or check (payable to Main Street Van Wert) may be delivered to 136 E Main Street, or pay via Venmo at https://account.venmo.com/u/MainStreet1

Applications must be submitted by March 30, 2026.

Order a banner today

To honor your Hometown Hero with a banner, complete application by clicking here.

Once applications are processed, Main Street Van Wert staff will confirm banner details by email. If you are unable to upload a photo during the online application, you may bring it to the Main Street Van Wert office at 136 E. Main St.

Sponsorship opportunities

Sponsorships and donations help cover costs for families who may not be able to afford a banner. Sponsors may support a specific banner or contribute to a general fund. All sponsors will be recognized on the Main Street Van Wert website.