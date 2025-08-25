Beverly A. Thomas

Beverly A. Thomas, a beloved mother, grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully at her home in Van Wert on Friday, August 22, 2025, at the age of 93.

Born on April 25, 1932, Beverly lived a full life filled with love, laughter, and a deep dedication to family and community. Beverly married the love of her life, David Thomas, on July 29, 1950.

Beverly Thomas

She graduated from Oakwood High School and earned her certificate from Ivy Tech College while having a fulfilling career at General Electric, where she worked for an impressive 32 years before retiring. Not one to sit still for long, she then spent another 15 years serving customers at Walmart, making countless friends along the way.

Beverly was more than just an employee; she was a vibrant member of her community where she served on the Grover Hill Village Council, volunteered for the Red Cross and taught Sunday school. She was formerly a longtime member of the Church of Christ of Grover Hill and attended Lifehouse Church. Beverly was a life member of the Van Wert VFW Auxiliary, where she contributed her time and energy to those in need. In her younger years, she was a member of Van Wert WBA and enjoyed bowling with her family and friends. An avid reader, Beverly had a love for books that filled her home. But her true joy came from being a mother and grandmother. Beverly was the best, always cooking up delicious meals and caring for her children and grandchildren with an open heart.

She is survived by her daughters: Julia (Manuel) Rhodes, Susan Moorman, and Paula J. Mullins; her son, Steven (Melissa) Thomas; her sisters, Judith Stabler, all of Van Wert, Carol Mansfield of Antwerp, Kathleen Sue (Terry) Armstrong of Clayton, Indiana; her grandchildren: Calvin (Brenda) Rhodes of Ohio City; Rebecca Hays; John Moorman; Amber (Jayson) Subler all of Van Wert; Jason Mullins of Convoy; Amanda (Jason) Richey of Ohio City; Jennifer (Joey) Chavarria of Brooksville, Florida; Jessica (Jeremy) Morefield of Van Wert, as well as 22 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Forest and Helen (Bright) Knotts; husband, David Thomas; son-in-law, Danny Mullins; brother and sister-in-law, James and Gladys Knotts, and nephew, Larry Mansfield.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 29, at the Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Chapel, Van Wert. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, August 28, and again one hour prior to the funeral service. Beverly will be buried privately with her husband in Middle Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the American Heart Association or to the National Kidney Foundation.

To share in Beverly’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.