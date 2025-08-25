Douglas Dean Pruden

Douglas Dean Pruden, affectionately known as Deano, left us peacefully on August 23, 2025, at his residence.

He was born November 19, 1949, in Van Wert, to the late Paul Douglas and Helen Elizabeth (McKee) Pruden, living his entire life here. On December 16, 1967, Dean married Jenny Rhodes. Together they shared 57 years of marriage.

Dean Pruden

Dean was a hardworking man who dedicated many years working for Stoneco. He was a longtime member of the Van Wert Moose Lodge, where he enjoyed spending time with friends. In his younger days, Dean was an avid softball player, a passion that brought joy to many summer days. He carried a lifelong passion for sports, especially when it came to his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds Beyond sports, Dean had a love for the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, camping and, especially, mushroom hunting. Dean also liked playing cards and spent countless hours tinkering with his cherished ’53 Ford, which was a source of pride for him.

He had a soft spot for animals, especially his dogs, who he loved dearly. Known for his playful spirit, he had a knack for teasing his grandkids and coming up with nicknames that brought smiles and laughter.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Jenny Pruden of Van Wert; his daughter, Paula Kay (John) Lemon of Angola, Indiana; his son, Douglas Dean (Shaina Johnson) Pruden II of Van Wert; his mother-in-law, Alma Rhodes of Van Wert; 11 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Dean was preceded in death by his daughters: Christina Boyd and Deana Ladd; his brother, Ronald Pruden and his sister, Judy Pratt.

In true Dean fashion, come celebration his life from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, September 6, at the Van Wert Moose Lodge as we cheer on the Buckeyes. In honor of Dean’s wishes, family and friends are invited to wear their Ohio State Buckeyes or Cincinnati Reds attire.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Van Wert County Humane Society.

To share in Dean’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory.