Dozens of trash vouchers claimed so far

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Trash vouchers for Van Wert city residents have proven to be popular so far.

During Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council, Mayor Ken Markward said 206 such vouchers have been picked up since they first became available on Monday, August 18. The vouchers, which can be used next month, can be picked up in the Water Office or via the drive-up window, both at the Municipal Building on E. Main St.

Mayor Ken Markward updates Van Wert City Council on trash vouchers offered by the city. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

There’s a limit of one voucher per household and Markward explained they’re meant for larger or bulker items.

“You cannot take bags of trash, but you can take almost anything else,” Markward said. “However, there are some things you are not allowed to take – car tires, cans of paint – it says on the voucher what you cannot take. If it’s not on the list you can take it so right away you think of things like couches and mattresses, but also broken lawn furniture, artificial Christmas trees, lamps – just anything that’s kind of awkward to stick in a trash bag.”

Residents will be responsible for transporting the voucher items to Young’s Waste on E. Jackson St. during business hours throughout the month of September.



“Hopefully no one thinks they can call Young’s and have them come and get it, because that’s not the way it works,” Markward said. “You have to take it, then instead of paying you give them the voucher.”

Monday night’s council meeting was brief, just 29 minutes. Council members heard the second reading of legislation to permanently make the intersections of S. Walnut St. and Central Ave. and S. Market St. and Central Ave. four way stops.

Ordinances adjusting penalties for habitual junk and rubbish offenders will be prepared for the next meeting, along with legislation that will allow the city to opt-in to the state’s opioid settlement. The amount the city is due to receive is to be determined. Legislation dealing with ambulance rates is also being prepared by Law Director John Hatcher.

Two representatives from AEP were scheduled to speak to council Monday night, but they did not appear at the meeting.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 8, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building.