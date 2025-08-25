Prep roundup: soccer and golf
VW independent sports
Soccer
Crestview 2 South Adams (IN) 1
BERNE (IN) — Evie Williman scored a pair of goals and that proved to be enough as Crestview defeated South Adams 2-1 on Monday. Ellie Ward and Ella Lamb each had an assist. Marissa Gros and JJ Korte were named defensive players of the game.
The Knights (1-2) will return to action next Tuesday at Bluffton.
Golf
Van Wert 165 Celina 214
Zach Stoller and Griffin McCracken tied for match medalist honors and Van Wert cruised to a 165-214 Western Buckeye League win over Celina at Willow Bend on Monday.
Stoller and McCracken each shot a 38, and were followed by Noah Krites (44) and Brock Stoller (45).
The Cougars are now 3-1 in the Western Buckeye League and will travel to Suburban Golf Course today to take on the Bryan Golden Bears.
Allen East 161 Lincolnview 169
HARROD — At Colonial Golfers Club, Lincolnview dropped its first NWC match of the season, falling to Allen East 161-169. Seth Brant led the Lancers with a 39 and Bosten Bailey was one stroke behind at 40. Rounding out the scoring was Holden Price (44) and Jackson Ingledue (48).
Ottoville 154 Crestview 180 Patrick Henry 252
OTTAWA — Crestview split with Ottoville and Patrick Henry at Pike Run Golf Club on Monday. Mathew Dealey carded a 37 for the Knights, followed by Kash Lichtensteiger (43), Logan Schlemmer (45) and Chase Feasby (51). Ottoville’s Reid Miller was the match medalist with a 34. Parker Langhals recorded a 35, and Evan Altenburger finished with a 37. Wyatt Wilhelm led Patrick Henry with a 56.
