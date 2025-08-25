Real estate transfers 8/18-8/25/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place from August 18 to August 22, 2025.

Flanagan Builders LLC to Sean Flanagan, Alyssa Flanagan, Delphos inlots, lot 1191.

Jeffery Ray McIntosh to Nathan Kline, Haleigh Kline, Van Wert inlots, lot 2100; lot 2101.

Skyla B. Meinke to Timothy Wallace, Becky S. Wallace, Van Wert inlots, lot 2284.

Samantha L. Webster, Devin Webster to Breann V. Johnson, Joshua B. Variell, a portion of Section 18 in Washington Township.

Devin Webster, Samantha L. Webster to Dianna J. Trammel, a portion of Section 13 in Ridge Township.

Robert E. Miller, Robert Miller to Gail Miller, Gail M. Miller, a portion of Section 30 in Willshire Township.

Brian W. Baxter Irrevocable Trust, Brian W. Baxter Irrevocable Trust TR, Tina M. Baxter Irrevocable Trust, Tina M. Baxter Irrevocable Trust TR, Kyle Baxter TR to Hunter Farris, Allyson Farris, Van Wert inlots, lot 225.

Alice J. Hayes Irrevocable Trust, Alice J. Hayes Irrevocable Trust TR, Eric Hayes TR, Melinda Hayes Milander TR to Integrity Real Estate LLC, Van Wert inlots, lot 3117.

Randall D. Adams Trust, Randall D. Adams Trust TR, Kim M. Adams Trust, Kim M. Adams Trust TR to Water Properties LLC, Van Wert subdivisions, lot 234.

William E. Gerdeman, Mary E. Gerdeman to Gina R. Wallace, a portion of Section 29 in Washington Township.

Hunter L. Farris, Allyson Marie Farris, Allyson Farris, Hunter Farris to Jarrod D. Farris, Wren inlots, lot 11; lot 12.

Allen Pierce, Dondi Pierce to Dondi Pierce, Van Wert inlots, lot 4234.

Jason G. Maples, Melissa J. Maples to Jason G. Maples, Melissa J. Maples, a portion of Section 21 in Pleasant Township.

Mercer Landmark Inc to Unruh Holdings LLC, Convoy inlots, lot 387; lot 288; lot 389; lot 390; lot 391.

Tony L. Dickson, Pamela S. Dickson to Deborah L. Kocab, Van Wert subdivisions, lot 260.

Estate of James F. Sperry to Wanda L. Sperry, a portion of Section 15 in Ridge Township; a portion of Section 22 in Ridge Township.

Troy J. Merkle, Troy Merkle to Nevin Pierce, a portion of Section 30 in Pleasant Township.

Eric R. Schier, Sarah J. Schier to Pohlman Revocable Living Trust, Pohlman Revocable Living Trust TR, Charles J. Pohlman TR, Janice M. Pohlman TR, a portion of Section 10 in Washington Township.

Beverly K. Melton, Beverly K. Rayburn to Beverly K. Rayburn Revocable Trust Agreement, Beverly K. Rayburn Revocable Trust Agreement TR, Van Wert inlots, lot 4445.

Troy J. Warnecke, Sara Warnecke to J&S Warnecke Properties LLC, Delphos inlots, lot 767.

Michael E. Baer Sr., Carla J. Baer to MCM Baer Farms LLC, a portion of Section 9 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 9 in Jennings Township.

Michael E. Baer Jr. to MCM Baer Farms LLC, a portion of Section 7 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 9 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 9 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 16 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 17 in Jennings Township.

Charles Metcalfe, Elaine Metcalfe, Elaine Ricker to Rocky L. Klaus, Bobby Jean Klaus, Delphos inlots, lot 343.

Rileigh R. Young, Rileigh R. Stockwell, Alex D. Young, Rileigh Young, Alex Young to Jeffery A. Roberts, Alyssa Roberts, Delphos inlots, lot 229.

Michael D. Owens Living Trust, Michael D. Owens Living Trust TR to E&O Family Farm LLC, a portion of Section 7 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 8 in Washington Township.

Jill J. Graves; William J. Graves, Stanley E. Kiehl, Nancy Kiehl to Jerry B. Kiehl, Van Wert inlots, lot 4150.

Stacia C. Profit, Ryan Spieth to Aaron Briggs, Venedocia inlots, lot 10; lot 11.

Trustees of the Marsh Foundation, Marsh Foundation, Robert D. Gamble TR, Gary A. Corcoran TR, Gary L. Clay TR, Marsh Foundation Trustees to Thor Van Wert LLC, Van Wert subdivisions lot 522; lot 522.

Douglas J. Weigle, Tammie L. Weigle to Brooke Boznango, Van Wert inlots, lot 933.

Colleen K. Wiley, Colleen K. Saam to John D. Wiley, Colleen K. Wiley, Van Wert subdivisions, lot 193; lot 194; lot 194.

Westwood Enterprises LTD to Westwood Enterprises LTD, Van Wert inlots, lot 4243.

Westwood Enterprises LTD to Barry Grant, Van Wert subdivisions, lot 332; lot 333; Van Wert inlots, lot 4243.

Greg M. Wahmhoff, Loretta A. Wahmhoff to Audra Janelle Zinn, Van Wert inlots, lot 825.