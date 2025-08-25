Retirees gather…

Central Insurance retirees and guests held their July get together on July 23 at Pizza Hut in Van Wert. Lunch buzzed with lively conversation and the comforting presence of good friends. Attendees were as follows (front row, left to right): Grace Haselman, Lela Benneman, Paula Giessler-Scott, Sharon Baer, Luanne Watson (guest) Back Row: Val Sluterbeck, Phil Steinen, Annette Hirschy, Doug Watson, Gloria Tumblin, Chuck White, Dorothy Helmke, Linda Holden, Viv Langhals, Ruth Ricker, Deb Boroff, and Dewaine Johnson. Not pictured: Kay Sluterbeck (guest) The group meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month, with the next one be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 27, at Pizza Hut, 735 W. Ervin Road, Van Wert. The guest speaker for August will be Angie from the Shangri-La Dispensary of Delphos and will discuss alternatives to prescription painkillers All retirees and guests are invited. Photo submitted