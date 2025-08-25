Top 5 moments to look forward to

By Quincy Thompson

As the leaves begin to change and the air turns crisp, the Niswonger Performing Arts Center is ready to deliver a season packed with unforgettable experiences. This fall, five incredible shows promise to fill the auditorium with music, laughter, and memory-making moments before the holiday season begins. Here are the top five highlights you won’t want to miss:

1. The 5 Browns – Five Pianos, One Stage

There’s nothing quite like the sight of five grand pianos on the Niswonger stage, played with precision and passion by the world-renowned sibling quintet, The 5 Browns. For the best experience, sit in the balcony to soak in the sweeping view as their artistry fills the hall with energy and harmony. Friday, September 26, at 7:30 p.m.

Lee Greenwood

2. Home Free & The Longest Johns – Voices Across the Globe

Two powerhouse vocal groups come together for a one-of-a-kind evening. Home Free, the award-winning American a cappella sensation, joins forces with The Longest Johns, the acclaimed British folk group known for their sea shanties. Witness the magic of voices blending across continents in a performance that’s truly international. Sunday, October 5, at 3 p.m.

3. Lee Greenwood – A Triumphant Return

Few voices resonate with patriotic pride and timeless emotion like Lee Greenwood. His return to the Niswonger stage is not just a concert, but a celebration of his music, including the iconic God Bless the U.S.A. Expect a night that tugs at the heartstrings and fills the auditorium with gratitude and unity. Friday, October 17, at 7:30 p.m.

4. Girl Named Tom – New Music, Live in Van Wert

Hailing from right here in Ohio, Girl Named Tom has captured hearts nationwide since winning The Voice. Now, with the release of their brand-new album, fans in Van Wert will be among the first to hear their fresh songs performed live. It’s a homecoming concert with the added thrill of brand-new music. Sunday, October 19, at 7 p.m.

5. Blippi – A Family Adventure Live on Stage

Closing out the fall lineup before the holiday season arrives is Blippi, bringing fun, laughter, and learning for kids and families alike. On November 23rd, little ones can experience the joy of seeing their favorite energetic character come to life on stage. Sunday, November 23, at 2 p.m.

From the elegance of The 5 Browns to the family fun of Blippi, each of these five shows offers its own unique magic. This fall at the Niswonger isn’t just about entertainment — it’s about creating moments you’ll remember long after the curtain falls. For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.