Donald E. Hammons Jr.

Donald E. Hammons Jr., 68, of Fort Jennings, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 22, 2025, at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center.

He was born May 29, 1957, in Van Wert, to Donald E. and Anna (Winget) Hammons Sr. His father preceded him in death. His mother survives in Van Wert.

Donald Hammons Jr.

Donald is also survived by his children, Wendy (Marc Cetrone) Hammons of Waterford, Michigan, and Donald E. Hammons III of Indiana; four grandchildren, Andrew Ramirez, Donald E Hammons IV, Averem Hammons, and Cyrai Hammons; two great-grandchildren, Donald Hammons V, and Theodore Hammons; brother, Dewey Hammons, and sisters, Kathy Goslin, Rose Gordon, Mary (Andy) Edwards, and Sarah (Jeff Miller) Hammons.

Donald was also preceded in death by two sisters, and two brothers: David and Daniel.

Donald was a graduate of Columbus Grove High School, Class of 1975. He was a member of and enjoyed Only Believe Church in Botkins. Donald worked for DTR as a Supervisor for many years. He enjoyed fishing, coffee, playing cards, motorcycles, and his dogs. He also had a great love for the Amish. Upon retiring, he drove for the Amish.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 29, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home, Delphos. Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday, August 28, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.