Labor Day gas prices lowest in 5 years

VW independent staff/submitted information

Fuel savings platform GasBuddy has released its annual Labor Day gas price forecast, which predicts average gas prices on the last summer holiday weekend of 2025 will be $3.15 per gallon, 14 cents lower than in 2024, and the lowest price at the pump since Labor Day since 2020.

While it will be the most affordable Labor Day weekend to fill up for most in the last five years, gas prices in nearly half of all states have risen in the last month due to localized refinery outages. However, motorists can expect more relief to arrive in the weeks ahead as much of the nation will see the transition back to cheaper winter gasoline in mid-September.

Gasoline demand will also soon begin to fall with the conclusion of the summer as motorists take fewer road trips and as temperatures start to cool off.

“Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, and when it comes to gas prices, it’s been the cheapest summer to hit the road since the pandemic, a trend that will likely continue with the potential for the national average to fall below $3 per gallon this fall,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

5 Years of Average Labor Day gas prices:

2020: $2.22/gallon

2021: $3.16/gallon

2022: $3.79/gallon

2023 $3.77/gallon

2024: $3.29/gallon

2025: $3.15/gallon (projected)