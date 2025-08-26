Maria Moreno Jaimes

Maria Moreno Jaimes, 67, passed away on Friday, August 22, 2025, at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

She was born on August 15, 1958, in San Jerónimo, de Juárez, Guerrero, Mexico to Conrado Moreno who survives of Mexico and Eloisa (Lopez) Jaimes, who preceded her in death. She married Eutiquio Jimenez who survives in Mexico.

Maria is also survived by eight children, Ramon Bustos, Abel Bustos, Raudel Benitez, Otilio Benitez, Avidan Benitez, Araceli Benitez, Gustavos Ramos and Moises Ramos; 21 grandchildren, Ariel Benitez, Zoe Benitez, Tania Benitez, Avidan Benitez, Liliana Benitez, Adan Benitez, Victor Rosales, K’ Benitez, Heidy Benitez, Yair Benitez, Eivan Benitez, Liam Benitez, Yeimy Bustos, Justin Bustos, Keith Bustos, Dylan Bustos, Zulema Bustso, Amy Bustos, Joshoa Bustos and Sixto Reyes; two brothers, Urbano Moreno and Jesus Moreno, and six sisters, Carmen Moreno, Martha Moreno, Antonia Moreno, Damares Moreno, Araleli Moreno and Olimpas Moreno.

She was a chef/cook and was her own business owner.

Maria was preceded in death by her mother, Eloisa (Lopez) Jaimes.

Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, August 29, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until time of services on Friday. Burial will follow the next day at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials are to the family to help with the funeral costs.

