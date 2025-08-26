Recap: volleyball, tennis, golf, soccer

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Lincolnview 3 Ottoville 1

Lincolnview lost for the first time this season, as Ottoville topped the Lancers 25-13, 24-26, 25-21, 25-17 on Tuesday.

Brooklyn Byrne led the Lancers with 10 kills, while Beth Hughes and Ila Hughes recorded double digit digs, with 19 and 14 respectively. Ila Hughes had four aces, and Beth Hughes and Makynlee Dickinson each had two.

Lincolnview (5-1) will return to action September 4 against Kalida.

Coldwater 3 Crestview 0

CONVOY — Coldwater defeated Crestview in straight sets, 25-20, 25-19, 25-18 on Tuesday. Lillie Best led the Lady Knights with seven kills and 9-of-10 serving with two aces. Kaci Gregory had 16 digs and Emily Lichtle finished with 12 assists.

Crestview (1-2) will travel to Antwerp on Thursday.

Kalida 3 Van Wert 0

KALIDA — Kalida topped Van Wert 25-14, 25-10, 25-11 on Tuesday night.

The Cougars will return to action Thursday at Bath.

Tennis

Bryan 5 Van Wert 0

Bryan left Van Wert with a 5-0 victory over the Cougars on Tuesday.

At first singles, Myleigh Andrews defeated Lauren Gearhart 6-3, 6-4, and at second singles, Courtney Kendricks topped Madilynn Thompson 6-1, 6-0. At third singles, Emma Schlade beat Annabelle Miller 6-0, 6-0. Bryan’s first doubles team of Emma Elkins and Shayla Frank blanked Bristol Wollet and Hannah Eberle 6-0, 6-0, and the second doubles team of Elleah Davis and Mya Parker also won 6-0, 6-0, over Allison Spieles and Ixchell Castillo.

The Cougars (0-6) will travel to Celina on Thursday.

Golf

Columbus Grove 172 Crestview 184 Lima Central Catholic 190

Crestview’s Mathew Delay fired a 37, Logan Schlemmer finished with a 40 and Jacob Schumm and Kash Lichtensteiger carded a 51 and 56 on Tuesday.

Soccer

New Knoxville 3 Lincolnview 0

The Lancers fell to New Knoxville 3-0 on Tuesday. Lincolnview’s next match is scheduled for Tuesday at home against Spencerville.