Carl D. Johns, 78, of Van Wert, passed away at 7:15 a.m. Monday, August 25, 2025, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

He was born May 9, 1947, in Van Wert, to Wilbur and Marguerite (Miller) Johns. On October 18, 1966, he married the former Kay Dunifon.

Carl Johns

Carl retired from the Chrysler Corporation after 30 years of service in Van Wert and Atlanta. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during Vietnam. Carl was a member of the Van Wert Bass Association, Van Wert Moose Lodge, American Legion and V.F.W. He was an avid fisherman who loved traveling with Kay.

Carl was able to accomplish one of his life’s goals by visiting all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Carl and Kay wintered in Fort Myers, Florida for 25 years. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and smile to fellow neighbors at Holiday Condo in Fort Myers.

Carl is survived by his wife of almost 59 years, Kay Johns of Van Wert; a son, Steven Johns of Van Wert; a granddaughter, Megan (Nathan) Hartman of Ossian, Indiana; three great-grandchildren, Bronson, Cody and Lynleigh; four brothers, Larry (Ivy) Johns of Lebanon, Ohio; Dana (Cathy) Johns of Fort Wayne, Rick (Alice) Johns of Convoy and Barry Johns of Van Wert; a sister, Deb Ashbaugh of Van Wert, and a half-brother, Chris (Kim) Fox of Celina.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Nancy Finkhousen; a brother-in-law, Gary Ashbaugh, and a nephew, Jason Back.

A celebration of life will be announced in the very near future.

Carl’s family requests no flowers or keepsake items.

Preferred memorials: the Van Wert County Humane Society.

