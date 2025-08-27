Firefighters battle blaze in Wren

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

WREN — Several animals were rescused from a house fire in Wren on Wednesday.

Wren Fire Chief Chris High said his department was dispatched to the scene in the 100 block of Washington St. at 12 p.m. Mutual aid was provided a short time later by Willshire, Convoy, Ohio City, Decatur (IN) and Preble (IN). Convoy EMS, Van Wert County Sheriff’s deputies and Van Wert County CERT were at the scene as well.

Wren was one of five fire departments at Wednesday’s blaze. CERT photo

High said a dog and a litter of pups were saved from the house and he noted a firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital. The Wren Fire Department cleared the scene at 3:30 p.m. and High said the State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to conduct the investigation.

After meeting with the family, CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) it was determined that clothing and monetary donations are needed.



Please include the following case number with your donation to ensure they are distributed to the correct family: Case No. 1479.

Adult female: pants 2-4, shirts x-small, shoes 8.5, coats small

Adult female: pants 4-6, shirts small, shoes 8, coats small

Minor male: pants 10-12, shirts medium, footwear 4.5-5, coats medium

Clothing items for the fire victims should be taken to Trinity Global Methodist Church, 220 S. Walnut St., Van Wert. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.



Donations will be collected until September 3. Monetary donations can be dropped off or sent to Van Wert County Foundation/CERT located at 138 E. Main St., Van Wert. Please include Case No. 1479 in the memo. Donations can also be made online at vanwertcountyfoundation.org by clicking ‘Donate’ and selecting the ‘Van Wert EMA/CERT Fund’ and include Case No. 1479 in the donation note.



Any questions, please call the EMA office at 419.238.1300.