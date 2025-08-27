Golf: Lancers win quad on tiebreaker

VW independent sports

Lincolnview won on the fifth man tiebreaker during Wednesday’s quad match at Hickory Sticks.

The Lancers and Bluffton tied in team points with 157, but Bosten Bailey carded a 42, compared to Bluffton’s Coby Dailey, who shot a 47. Lincolnview’s Seth Brant and Holden Price each shot a 38, followed by Jacob Geier (40) and Jackson Ingledue (41).

Allen East finished a stroke behind Lincolnview and Bluffton (158), while Crestview finished with a team score of 180. Mathew Dealey led the Knights with a 39, followed by Chase Feasby (43), Logan Schlemmer (44) and Eli Scarlett (54).

Levi Clum of Allen East was the match medalist with a 36.