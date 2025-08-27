Klopfenstein introduces energy bill

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Legislation designed to modernize Ohio’s energy regulations and help homeowners and small businesses save money while improving electric grid reliability has been introduced by State Representative Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland).

Roy Klopfenstein

“This legislation is a crucial step in our state’s comprehensive plan to ensure all Ohioans have access to reliable, affordable, and readily available energy,” Klopfenstein said. “Demand response programs have proven to be a vital tool for our large commercial users, and it’s important that similar programs are made available to residential and small commercial users. These programs will ease the strain on our energy grid and save money for all Ohioans.”

House Bill 427 establishes a voluntary demand response program for residential customers and small businesses that would allow them to temporarily adjust energy usage – such as raising thermostat settings or cycling water heaters – during periods of high demand. Through the legislation, customers would have the ability to override these actions, and utilities would be permitted to compensate participants with either an annual payment or a per-event fee.

Additionally, the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) would be responsible for reviewing these programs to ensure they are cost-effective for customers.

House Bill 427 awaits a committee assignment.

Klopfenstein represents Ohio’s 82nd District, which includes all of Van Wert, Paulding, and Putnam counties and the southern portion of Defiance County.