Man pleads guilty to shooting incident

VW independent staff

A man charged in connection with an apparent drive-by shooting in early May has changed his plea to three charges.

During a recent hearing in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, Yusef Abdulrahman, 50, pleaded guilty to having weapons under disability, a third degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony, and aggravated menacing, a first degree misdemeanor.

Abdulrahman was arrested May 6, a short time after the incident in the area of W. Second St. and Monroe St. The Van Wert Police Department had received a report of a male shooting a firearm out of a vehicle. No injuries were reported and no damage was found during the incident.

A witness saw Abdulraham leaving the scene and approximately 90 minutes after the initial call came into the police department, officers located Abdulraham at his home. It was noted evidence was found at his home and at the scene.

Abdulraham will be sentenced October 16.