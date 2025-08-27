Van Wert man sentenced on child pornography charges

Jonathan Landwehr

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A Van Wert man who admitted to possessing child pornography received a lengthy prison term during a sentencing hearing held Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Jonathan Landwehr, 29, of Van Wert, was sentenced by Judge Martin D. Burchfield to 5-7 1/ 2 years in prison on two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, both second degree felonies. Judge Burchfield ordered those sentences to be served consecutively, meaning a 10-15 year prison term. Landwehr was also sentenced to 18 months in prison on each of four other fourth degree felonies – two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person and two counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor or impaired person. Those sentences will run concurrent to the sentence on the first two charges. He was given credit for 83 days already served at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

According to Van Wert Police Chief Doug Weigle, Putnam County received a tip from ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) about child pornography allegedly being received by Landwehr. Putnam County detectives started an investigation, interviewed Landwehr and learned the alleged crimes occurred in Van Wert. Landwehr entered a guilty plea to the six charges in late July. In exchange, 14 other charges were dismissed.

Two other unrelated sentencing hearings were held between Thursday, August 21 and Wednesday, along with six other hearings.

Courtney Thomas, 31, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for attempted corrupting another with drugs, a third degree felony. She was ordered to pay court costs.

Vincente Carrillo, 19, of Decatur, Indiana, was sentenced to two years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date and 50 hours of community service for receiving stolen property, a first degree misdemeanor. In addition, he must undergo a substance abuse assessment and any treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

A Cincinnati man facing charges attempted rape, gross sexual imposition, stragulation and assault has been found competent to stand trial. Julian Pettis, 31, appeared for a competency hearing following his treatment from an earlier ruling that found him not competent to stand trial. Judge Burchfield reviewed the report from his treating doctors and found Pettis is now competent to stand trial. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. September 17.

Corbin Cornelius, 24, of Van Wert, violated his bond by failing to report to probation. New bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety and a pre-trial conference was set for 8:30 a.m. September 3.

Kyle Coble, 40, of Willshire, admitted to violating his bond by violating a no- contact order. He was released on a surety bond along with electronic house arrest and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. September 3.

Heather Book, 39, of Ada, entered a not guilty plea to grand theft, a fourth degree felony; theft, a fifth degree felony, and two counts of forgery, fifth degree felonies. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. September 17.

Anthony Oliver, 30, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. September 24. Oliver is charged with domestic violence, a third degree felony, and strangulation, a felony of the fourth degree.

Lowery Irby, 37, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. Judge Burchfield scheduled a pre-trial conference for 8 a.m. September 24. Irby is facing charges of domestic violence and strangulation, both third degree felonies.