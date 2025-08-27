VWCS BOE hears update on Eggerss Stadium, bus routes

Assistant Superintendent Bob Priest shared good news about bus transportation. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Van Wert’s first home football game of the season is scheduled for Friday, September 5, and with any luck, a long awaited open house may be held at Eggerss Stadium to showcase the latest improvements.

During Wednesday night’s Van Wert City Schools Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Mark Bagley said the elevator to the press box and Tyler’s Landing area with handicap seating is operational and is awaiting an official inspection.

“If we get that inspected and approved here shortly, the plan (for an open house) is late next week,” Bagley stated. “No matter what happens, there will be an open house where we give people a chance to come in and see all the great things that have happened. It’s frustrating that it hasn’t been inspected and we know it’s a long process but we have to press pause and trust the process.”

He also said he’s looking forward to Phase IV of the renovation project and added plans for various activities at the stadium in 2026 are underway, including a possible movie night on the field.

Later in the meeting, board member Julie Burenga, who represents the board on the Athletic Council, said the policy for Tyler’s Landing will be released soon, and Treasurer Troy Bowersock said stadium renovation costs so far are just over $7 million.

Bagley said the school year is off to a good start and informed the board that for the first time in several years, there are two foreign exchange students at the high school.

Bus routes and bus schedules are going smoothly early in the school year, according to Assistant Superintendent Bob Priest. He said more students are being transported this year compared to previous years.

“For whatever reason numbers are up and everything has gone very well,” he said.

Priest also noted that Wednesday was the first day for preschool and kindergarten students. While riding a preschool bus at the end of the day, he said many of the students were tired out from the first day.

“Half of the students fell asleep before they got home and and about one-fourth of them had stopped crying by the time they got home,” Priest said with a chuckle. “They’re three years old and credit our drivers and aides for what they do – it was a good first day.”

The resignations of early childhood center paraprofessionals Krista Conley and Tracy Kantner were accepted by the board, and Taylor Semer and McKenzie Owens were hired as replacements.

In other business, agreements were approved with Crestview, Lincolnview and Parkway for students to attend the Van Wert School at the Goedde, along with agreements with Crestview and Lincolnview for the Van Wert High School CEO program. In addition to all bus routes and shuttle schedules, a substitute staff list, athletic handbook and student fees for the early childhood center, elementary and middle school were given approval. Other agenda items approved were service contract agreements with Mercer County Educational Service Center for comprehensive gift services, Midwest Regional Education Service Center for vision impaired services, Montgomery County Educational Service Center for hearing/audiology services, and OMNI & TSACG Compliance Services Inc. for retirement plan consulting, compliance and administration services.

The board also approved dozens of supplemental contracts for teachers and staff members, and accepted with thanks a lengthy list of monetary donations.

Before adjourning, the board went into executive session to discuss personnel, but no action was taken afterward.

The next meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, September 24, in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.