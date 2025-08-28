169th Van Wert County Fair continues through Monday

The 2025 Van Wert County Fair continues through Monday, September 1. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

One this is for certain – much cooler temperatures have made outdoor conditions much more tolerable at the Van Wert County Fair. High temperatures each day have been in the 70s, with night time conditions considered by some to be chilly. There was rain on Thursday, but sunny and warmer conditions are expected through the remainder of the fair, which runs through Labor Day.

The Van Wert County Fair Pull is tonight’s (Friday) grandstand attraction. It begins at 6:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $10 for general admission to $20 for pit seating.

At noon on Saturday, Ohio State fans may want to check out the OSU football bash will be held at the Wallace Plumbing Beer & Entertainment Tent, as the Buckeyes open their season against Texas. A number of livestock shows will be held throughout the day, and St. Marys Catholic Church will hold mass at the Gospel Tent at 6 p.m. and at 7 p.m., three regional Southern Gospel/Country Gospel artists – Mark and Cindy Maynard of Powell, Randy Long of Fort Wayne, and Paul James Sound of Columbus, will perform a mix of traditional southern gospel, along with some country and original tunes.

One of the fair’s most popular events, the annual demolition derby, will take over the grandstand at 6 p.m. tomorrow night, with tickets ranging from $8-$20.

Zion Christian Union Church and Living Truth Ministries will hold a service at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Gospel Tent, The Full Throttle Monster Truck Show is Sunday night’s grandstand entertainment (6 p.m.) and Dueling Pianos is scheduled for 8 p.m. Sunday at the Wallace Plumbing Beer & Entertainment Tent.

Harness racing returns to the grandstand at 12 p.m. Monday and the A Bar Rodeo will close things out Monday night, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets for the monster truck show and rodeo range from $10-$20. Other events on Monday include the wood carver auction and the Showman of Showmen contest, both at 5 p.m.

The Jr. Fair Livestock Auction is the final event of this year’s fair. It begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Farm Focus Arena.

For more information, go to vanwertcountyfair.com.