Free fair admission for U.S. veterans

Today is Veterans Day at the Van Wert County Fair, with free admission for all veterans. Lunch for veterans and spouses will be served by Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., and ham and beans will be served by the Van Wert County Veterans Service Commission at 5 p.m., followed by a Veterans Day program at 6 p.m. All of those activities will take place at the Wallace Plumbing Beer & Entertainment Tent.