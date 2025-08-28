John Stanley Price

John Stanley Price, 68, passed away Wednesday morning August 27, 2025, at The Meadows of Delphos.

He was born on November 6, 1956, in Columbus, the son of John Andrew Price and Evelyn Louise (Fike) Price, who both preceded him in death.

John was a 1975 graduate of Mendon-Union High School and retired from Camelot Machining in Coldwater.

Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, September 2, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Randy Christian officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City.

Preferred memorials: The Meadows of Delphos.

