Local college schedules “Visit Day”

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Northwest State Community College Van Wert Campus has planned a new student “Visit Day,” to be held on the new campus site at 520 E. Sycamore St. from 1-5 p.m. Thursday, October 2.

Visit Day is a student-focused event hosted by NSCC Learner Services offices (admissions, advising, financial aid, etc.). The main focus is to welcome prospective learners to campus and to help them complete many of their enrollment steps. On October 2, prospective learners can visit campus and apply, as well as complete important steps like orientation, start their FAFSA, tour the building and more. Academic advisors will also be on hand to help answer questions about programs and courses.

“We have put a lot of work into recruiting and marketing Northwest State for the new campus location and this Visit Day is a very important day in sharing the progress we’ve made with the community, said Brittany Thompson, NSCC Executive Director of Enrollment Management. “Eight week fall classes begin on October 15, so we will be well staffed in Van Wert that day to welcome in new learners and showcase what NSCC is bringing to Van Wert, Paulding, and surrounding communities.”

NSCC will have a tent on the south side of the campus facility set up for guests. Stay tuned to NSCC Van Wert social media (“Northwest State Community College-Van Wert Campus” on Facebook, and “NSCCVanWert” on Instagram) for up-to-the-minute information about this special event, as well as all other campus activity. Additional information on all things NSCC Van Wert is also available any time online at NorthwestState.edu/VanWert.