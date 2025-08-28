National speaker coming to Van Wert

Submitted information

Van Wert City Schools is inviting the community to a special event at 5:30 p.m. next Wednesday, September 3, featuring national speaker and business coach Derek Avera at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center (NPAC) Music Hall.

Community Cougar Culture Night is all about bringing families, educators, and community members together for an evening of inspiration and connection. Derek Avera will speak on the Focus 3 framework and The R Factor, tools that help people handle life’s challenges with purpose, discipline, and intention.

Avera’s message is straightforward and powerful: “we can’t always control what happens to us, but we can control how we respond. His talk will offer real-life strategies that anyone can use, at home, at school, at work, and in the community.”

Following the presentation, attendees are invited to enjoy complimentary hot dogs and snacks. Guests are welcome to stay and eat in the Lecture Hall or take their food to go.

“We’re excited to offer this opportunity for families and community members to come together, learn, and grow,” Superintendent Mark Bagley said. “The R Factor isn’t just about success in our schools, it’s about building stronger relationships, families, and communities.”

This event is free and open to everyone in the community. No tickets or registration are needed.