Capt. Glenn “Dan” Todd (Ret.), age 73, passed away on Saturday, August 23, 2025.

Dan was born in Van Wert in 1952, to Gordon and Kathleen Todd. He married his high school sweetheart, Rosie, and set out on a life-long journey together away from their family roots in Ohio.

After graduate school, he accepted a commission with the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps and worked at the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta, Georgia. He spent 30 years on active duty responding to international and national health emergencies, including the toxic exposures of first responders and others affected by the September 11, 2001 attacks. He retired at the rank of Captain but continued work as a civilian with CDC until retiring again in 2021. He would spend his later years dedicated to caring for his wife of 51 years.

Dan was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and his hobbies centered around his family. He loved attending concerts with his wife, driving across the U.S. and on Route 66 many times with his wife, attending car races, and playing endless games of whiffle ball with his sons and grandchildren over the years. He will be remembered for his incredible sense of humor, for his encyclopedic knowledge of almost everything, for the gratitude with which he lived, and for his love and kindness that he showered on everyone.

Dan is predeceased by his daughter-in-law Kristin and is survived by his two older brothers, Tony (Judy) and Robert (Carolyn) Todd, his wife Rosie, their two sons Brian (Laura) and Kevin (Catherine) Todd, and seven grandchildren (aged two months to 12 years).

Funeral services will be held at St. John Chrysostom Melkite Greek Catholic Church in Decatur, Georgia at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 30, with Fr. Elias Dorham presiding. He will be laid to rest at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.

Preferred memorials: the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in his name.

Arrangements were entrusted to Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors, Morrow, Georgia.