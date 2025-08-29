Cougars overcome turnovers for win

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

ELIDA — Van Wert and Elida combined for eight turnovers in the Western Buckeye League opener on Friday night but in the end, the Cougars were able to overcome their mistakes and rally for a 19-14 victory.

“Lots to learn from while still getting the win,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said.

Micah Cowan played a key role for Van Wert (2-0, 1-0 WBL). While he wasn’t the statistical leader, he caught was proved to be the game winning touchdown pass from Zach Crummey, a 6-yarder with 3:31 left in the game, then grabbed a game sealing interception on a ricochet late in the contest. He finished the game with five receptions for 26 yards and a touchdown, two rushes for 12 yards, six tackles and two interceptions.

Micah Cowan caught what proved to be the game winning touchdown. Monica Campbell/file photo

“Micah played very well on both sides of the ball,” Recker stated.

It didn’t take long for the Cougars to get on the scoreboard. On the third play from scrimmage, Crummey connected with Xavier Kelly on a 66-yard touchdown pass and with the Griffin McCracken extra point, the Cougars had a 7-0 lead just 1:15 into the game. After a botched kickoff return and penalty gave the Bulldogs the ball inside their own one, Van Wert forced a three and out and took possession at the Elida 35. The Cougars were unable to capitalize though and after a sack, Crummey was intercepted. The two teams exchanged punts after that, but the Bulldogs drove to the 1-yard line early in the second quarter, but lost a fumble in the end zone.

Crummey threw his second interception of the game on Van Wert’s next drive, but the Bulldogs turned it right back over when Cowan stepped in front of a Jonan Snyder pass. Elida’s next drive went 87 yards in 13 plays and ended on a 59-yard touchdown pass from Snyder to Elisha Reddick. A fumble on Van Wert’s first play of the next drive gave the Bulldogs ball on the Cougar 44 and they took the lead on a 2-yard touchdown run by Cameron Kaufman with just 25 seconds left until halftime.

Elida (1-1, 0-1 WBL) opened the third quarter with the ball and drove to the Van Wert two yard line, only to fumble it away again, as Cohen Bragg pounced on the loose ball.

“Our defense stepped up in a lot of different situations,” Recker said.

The Cougars then drove 98 yards in 11 plays, including runs of 30 and 34 yards by Kelly, and scored on a 3-yard run by Crummey. However, McCracken’s PAT attempt was wide right, leaving the Cougars a point short, 14-13. After forcing an Elida punt, Van Wert drove inside the Bulldog five, only to be turned away on downs at the Elida one yard line. After an exchange of punts, Van Wert took over at the Elida 45 and drove downfield. The drive appeared to end when a shovel pass hit the receiver and the ground, but the officials ruled in an incomplete pass. One play later, Crummey fired the game winning pass to Cowan, but the two point pass attempt was intercepted.

“Our line stood up to the test of blocking Crim (University of Illinois commit Parker Crim) and played much better,” Recker said.

The Bulldogs had two more possessions but on the second one, Snyder fired four straight incomplete passes, due in part to pressure applied by Crummey, who stepped in at defensive end for the final few plays. Snyder finished 11-of-30 for 167 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Kaufman carried 27 times for 161 yards and a touchdown.

Crummey finished the game 11-of-15 for 157 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Xavier Kelly had 18 carries for 126 yards and had three receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown.

Van Wert will entertain Bath in the home opener on Friday, while Elida will travel to Shawnee. Both opponents won on Friday night, with Bath outscoring St. Marys Memorial 56-36 and Shawnee defeating Kenton 37-6.

Scoring summary

First quarter

10:45 VW: Zach Crummey 66-yard pass to Xavier Kelly (Griffin McCracken kick)

Second quarter

3:49 E: Jonan Snyder 59-yard pass to Elisha Reddick (Isaac Jones kick)

0:25 E: Cameron Kaufman 2-yard run (Isaac Jones kick)

Third quarter

3:35 VW: Zach Crummey 3-yard run (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

3:31 VW: Zach Crummey 6-yard pass to Micah Cowen (pass failed)