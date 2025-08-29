Crestview downs Antwerp

Crestview’s Alecta Baxter goes up for a kill during Thursday’s non-conference volleyball match against Antwerp. The Knights won the match in straight sets, 25-13, 25-13, 25-19. Kaci Gregory and Lillie Best led Crestview with 11 and 10 kills respectively, and Nora Perkins and Emily Lichtle finished with 16 and 15 assists. Lichtle and Lydia Grace each tallied nine digs. Perkins was 14-of-15 from the service line with a pair of aces, while Lichtle was a perfect 8-of-8 with an ace. Crestview (2-2) will travel to Wayne Trace next Thursday. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent