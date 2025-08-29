Football Friday scoreboard: Week No. 2

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, August 29.

WBL

Bath 56 St. Marys Memorial 36

Defiance 21 Ottawa-Glandorf 20

Shawnee 37 Kenton 6

Van Wert 19 Elida 14

Wapakoneta 24 Celina 7

Non-conference

Africentric 48 Minster 20

Anna 34 Fort Loramie 26

Bluffton 48 Pandora-Gilboa 14

Clinton-Massie 14 Coldwater 7

Delphos Jefferson 26 Parkway 14

Fairview 36 Delta 32

Findlay 17 Lima Sr. 7

Fort Recovery 23 Allen East 16

Hicksville 22 Swanton 0

Liberty-Benton 41 Columbus Grove 3

Marion Local 63 Crestview 0

New Bremen 49 Covington 0

Otsego 29 Tinora 27

Patrick Henry 41 Ayersville 0

Paulding 61 North Central 0

Spencerville 25 Wayne Trace 21

St. Henry 27 Archbold 19

Versailles 35 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 21

Saturday games

Antwerp at Edon

Edgerton at Hilltop

Lima Central Catholic at Delphos St. John’s