Football Friday scoreboard: Week No. 2
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, August 29.
WBL
Bath 56 St. Marys Memorial 36
Defiance 21 Ottawa-Glandorf 20
Shawnee 37 Kenton 6
Van Wert 19 Elida 14
Wapakoneta 24 Celina 7
Non-conference
Africentric 48 Minster 20
Anna 34 Fort Loramie 26
Bluffton 48 Pandora-Gilboa 14
Clinton-Massie 14 Coldwater 7
Delphos Jefferson 26 Parkway 14
Fairview 36 Delta 32
Findlay 17 Lima Sr. 7
Fort Recovery 23 Allen East 16
Hicksville 22 Swanton 0
Liberty-Benton 41 Columbus Grove 3
Marion Local 63 Crestview 0
New Bremen 49 Covington 0
Otsego 29 Tinora 27
Patrick Henry 41 Ayersville 0
Paulding 61 North Central 0
Spencerville 25 Wayne Trace 21
St. Henry 27 Archbold 19
Versailles 35 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 21
Saturday games
Antwerp at Edon
Edgerton at Hilltop
Lima Central Catholic at Delphos St. John’s
POSTED: 08/29/25 at 10:36 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports