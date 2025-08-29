Roundup: Ickes sets new VWHS ace record

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Bath 3 Van Wert 1

LIMA — Van Wert High School senior Brissia Ickes set a new school record for aces Thursday night, but Bath topped the Cougars in four hard fought sets, 25-17, 26-24, 15-25, 22-17.

Ickes served up 11 aces in the game, breaking the previous school record of nine set by Joy Keipper in 1997. Ickes also had a team high 12 assists during the match, and Maria Parrish led Van Wert with 12 digs. Amaya Dowdy recorded seven kills, Bella Wise had five kills and Natalie Kroeger finished with four kills.

The Cougars (0-5, 0-2 WBL) will host Ottoville on Tuesday.

Golf

Kalida 192 Lincolniview 232 (girls)

OTTAWA — Lincolnview fell to Kalida 192-232 at Moose Landing on Thursday. The Lancers were led by Grace Custer’s 49. Eme Renner and Braylee Welker each shot a 59 and Lainey Spear carded a 65. Ottawa-Glandorf’s Grace Schroeder was the match medalist with a 41.

Lincolnview 166 Miller City 178

OTTAWA — At Moose Landing, Lincolnview enjoyed a 12-stroke victory over Miller City, 166-178 on Thursday. Jacob Geier shot a 40, followed by Seth Brant (41) Holden Price (42) and Bosten Bailey (43).