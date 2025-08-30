Hunting seasons to start soon in Ohio

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s hunting seasons for squirrel, dove, Canada geese, teal, and more will open in early September, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Bowhunters can look forward to the start of white-tailed deer archery season later in the month

Hunting seasons for squirrel (fox, red, and gray), dove, rail (Virginia and sora), snipe, and gallinule begin Monday, September 1. Early Canada goose hunting and early teal (blue-winged and green-winged) hunting run from Saturday, September 6 to Sunday, September 14. The deer archery season is not far behind, with statewide hunting opening on Saturday, September 27.

Ohio’s statewide deer archery season will begin on Saturday, September 27. ODNR photo

Squirrels are plentiful statewide. Fox squirrels are more abundant in western Ohio and gray squirrels are most bountiful in eastern counties. Squirrels are most often found in forests and woodlands that have nut-producing beech, oak, and hickory trees. Once squirrel season begins, it will run through the rest of this year to Saturday, January 31, 2026.

Doves have been a popular game bird in Ohio since 1995. They are plentiful during the start of the season, especially in agricultural areas and open fields, and migrate to southern habitats for the winter. Dove season will begin Monday, September 1 through to Sunday November 9, with a second season open from December 13 to January 1, 2026.



Canada geese, blue-winged teal, and green-winged teal are some of the earliest migratory waterfowl to arrive in Ohio’s wetlands. Waterfowl hunting is best in agricultural fields, from the shores of wetlands or ponds, or from a boat. Waterfowl identification is important in the early season, when similar species are not legal game, so it is a good idea to review an identification guide before an early season hunt.



Hunters are reminded to check the current regulations for changes to season dates and daily limits as the 2025 fall seasons begin. A summary of the 2025-26 hunting and trapping regulations can be found at wildohio.gov, on the HuntFish OH app, or anywhere licenses are sold.

Ohio’s deer archery season will kick off in late September. The statewide season opens Saturday, September 27. Hunters in the disease surveillance area can begin archery hunting on Saturday, September 13. This year, hunters can use deer management permits, valid for antlerless deer, on both public hunting areas and private land through Sunday, December 21, which is the last day of the bonus deer gun hunting season. Additionally, the bag limit for antlerless deer on public hunting areas is two deer. Check the hunting regulations booklet for more info.



