OTSO, OSHP: don’t drink and drive

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Traffic Safety Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol are working together to prevent impaired driving across Ohio. Throughout Labor Day weekend, law enforcement will be highly visible as part of the final days of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign.

The effort aims to reduce the number of crashes, injuries and fatalities caused by impaired driving. Research shows that high-visibility enforcements can reduce fatalities caused by impaired driving by as much as 20 percent.

“Every impaired driving crash is preventable,” said Emily Davidson, Director of OTSO and Chair of the Ohio Traffic Safety Council. “This campaign serves as a powerful reminder that if you choose to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, you will face serious consequences. Our message is simple: plan ahead, get a sober ride, and never drive impaired.”

As part of the campaign, OTSO is working closely with law enforcement partners, including the OSHP, to increase patrols and sobriety checkpoints throughout the state, especially during nighttime hours when impaired driving incidents are more likely to occur.

“As Ohioans make plans for their holiday weekend, those plans must also include a way to get home safely,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “Troopers will be on high alert, and if you’re caught driving under the influence, you will be arrested.”

According to Patrol statistics, Labor Day is the holiday period with the most fatal and serious injury crashes involving impaired drivers. During last year’s 18-day Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, there were 66 fatal crashes that resulted in the deaths of 74 people. Of those fatal crashes, 43 involved alcohol and/or drugs. During that same timeframe, the Patrol made nearly 1,000 OVI arrests.

The Ohio Traffic Safety Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol are encouraging all Ohioans to: