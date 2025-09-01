County schools run at CG Invitational

VW independent sports

COLUMBUS GROVE — In a race that featured some of the state’s top small school cross country teams, the Crestview Knights finished second out of 18 teams in the Gray Division of the Columbus Grove Invitational and had the runner-up individual placer as well.

Sophomore Derek Young led the Knights, ranked No. 1 in the state in the initial OATCC poll, with a time of 16:10.5, a personal record time and second only to Columbus Grove’s Caiden Squillante, who won Saturday’s individual title in 16:06.3.

“The boys’ varsity race featured the top-ranked Division IV state teams, including the first (Crestview), second (Columbus Grove), third (Maplewood), and ninth (Botkins) ranked teams,” head coach Randy Grandstaff explained. “This was a valuable test for us early in the season, and I was very pleased with how well we ran against such high-level competitors. Four of our top seven runners – Derek Young, Kale Vining, Hudson Perrott, and Ian Owens – achieved personal records.

Crestview’s Lincoln Smith finished seventh overall (16:30.4), while Vining and Perrott placed 11th and 12th with times of 16:35.9 and 16:36.9. Andrew Heth finished 20th (17:14) and Owens placed 22nd (17:14.7).

Max Hammons was Lincolnview’s top finisher, as he placed 26th (17:21.7). Zander Coil was just two spots behind (28th, 17:25.8), followed by Aaron Sawyer (36th, 17:40.2) and Noah Peters (28th, 17:47.3).

On the girls’ side, Minster, Columbus Grove and Lincolnview were the top three team finishers, while Crestview finished seventh. Lincolnview had three finishers in the top 22 – Brynleigh Moody (third, 19:09.30), Keira Breese (17th, (21:14) and Kassidy Hammons (22nd, 21:45.20). Crestview’s top placer was Emily Heth (10th, 20:36.10), followed by Anna Gardner (14th, 20:58.60).

“The cool weather provided perfect running conditions, allowing many athletes to achieve personal records,” Grandstaff said. “The girls performed well, with Emily Heth achieving a personal record.”

In the Red Division (larger schools), Van Wert finished eighth out of 21 boys’ squads and were led by Harrison Sloan, who finished 19th (16:45.80). Johan Gemmer, the only senior on the team placed 38th (17:22.40), followed by Alex Bauer (21st, 17:30.10) Isaak Costello (48th, 17:48.40) and Cal Byrum (58th, 17:59.30). West Liberty-Salem won the team title and Bryan placed second.

The Van Wert girls finished sixth out of 19 teams in the Red Division, with Symphony Schuerman leading the way with a 14th place finish (19:41.30). Noelle Byrum finished 23rd (20:21.50), followed by three freshmen runners, Ruby Dicke (26th, 21:05.10), Jasleen Sharma (21:16.10) and Faith Stoller (64th, 22:02.80). Lancaster won the team title and Ottawa-Glandorf was the runner-up.