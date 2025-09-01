Deadline approaching to transfer funds

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Financial Institutions is encouraging hundreds of Ohioans who currently have money held by Fortress Trust to transfer those funds to a third-party financial institution by Sunday, September 7. This comes after the money transmitter announced recently that they intend to cease operations in the state next month.

As of July, the platform had nearly 450 accounts held by Ohioans, with funds totaling over $700,000. Fortress Trust is also notifying customers of this change and deadline.

The Division emphasized that any funds that are not transferred to a new account will not be lost. Instead, any funds that remain in Fortress Trust accounts after September 7 will be automatically transferred to the state of Ohio where customers will be able to claim them by submitting a claim through Commerce’s Division of Unclaimed Funds.

Any customers of Fortress Trust who have questions about their accounts should contact the company at support@fortresstrust.com. Customers may also contact the Division of Financial Institutions by calling 614.728.8400 or by clicking here.