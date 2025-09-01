Edward L. Grimes

Edward L. Grimes, 90, of Van Wert, passed away at 7:01 p.m. Sunday, August 31, 2025, at his residence.

He was born May 2, 1935, in Paulding County to Lester and Gertrude (Font) Grimes. He married the former Ellen Barnhart.

Ed retired from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy sheriff. Earlier in life, he had worked for Union Sherburn Excavating, B.F. Goodrich and General Motors. Growing up, Ed spent time living at the Marsh Foundation. He was an avid fisherman who also enjoyed hunting, golfing, bowling and camping.

Ed is survived by his wife, Ellen Grimes of Van Wert; his children, Jon (Suzie) Grimes of Van Wert and Cindy Dailey of Van Wert; grandchildren, Melissa (Rick) Gent, Lyndsay (fiance: Whitney) Drake, Travis (Jami) Grimes, Gavin (fiancé: Sofia) Cross, Chad Dailey and Jodi Dailey; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Kylee, Elizabeth, Brok, Kyndra, Stella, Anikyn, Abel, Chloe, Olivia and Bryce, and great-great-grandchildren, Avionna and Zavier.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Edgar “Ned” Grimes and Eugene “Beanie” Grimes; sister, Ellen Scantlin, and son-in-law, Dennis Dailey.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 4, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert. Burial will take place at a later date in Ridge Cemetery, Middle Point. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

