Five people killed in four area crashes

VW independent staff

The extended Labor Day holiday weekend proved to be a deadly one on area roadways, with five fatalities reported by authorities, including a senior at Spencerville High School. Two of the fatal accidents occurred in Auglaize County, two were in Allen County and one was in Mercer County.

Drugs appear to be a factor in a deadly crash in Allen County’s Auglaize Township.

According to the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it occurred just before 2 p.m. Saturday, August 30, at Hay Rd. and Amherst Rd. near Harrod. Stephen Snyder, 45, of Lima, was riding a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Hay Rd. He approached the T-intersection at Amherst Rd. and continued straight off the roadway striking a large ditch. Mr. Snyder was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Mr. Snyder suffered fatal injuries and was transported by Perry Township EMS to Lima Memorial Hospital. The motorcycle sustained severe damage and was towed from the scene by Able Towing. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Perry Township EMS, Hardin County EMS, Westminster EMS, Westminster Fire, Allen County Emergency Management Agency, and Able Towing.

The second fatal crash occurred late Sunday afternoon in southern Mercer County.

Mercer County Central Dispatch received several 911 calls shortly before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 127 and Ohio 274. According to a report from Mercer County Sheriff Doug Timmerman, Timothy Betts, 45, of Ada, was operating a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle and was southbound on U.S. 127, when he attempted to pass several cars in a no passing zone. He collided with a 2010 pickup truck driven by Roger Brockman, 70, of Coldwater, who was also southbound on U.S. 127 and was attempting to turn east onto Ohio 274. and was ejected from the motorcycle. Bettts, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to Mercer Health in Coldwater and was pronounced dead.

An early Monday morning accident in southern Auglaize County claimed a pair of lives. According to the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a car was northbound on Ohio 362, not far from Lake Loramie State Park, just before 4 a.m. when it failed to negotiate a curve, went off the road, struck a tree and caught fire. Both people died from injuries suffered in the crash. The victims have not yet been identified and the crash remains under investigation.

A fourth accident claimed a Spencerville High School student. According to a press release from the Shawnee Township Police Department, it occurred just after 4 a.m. Monday in the 5100 block of Ohio 117. The driver, identified as Owen Conley, 17, of Spencerville, was operating a 2008 Honda Accord when the car went off the roadway, struck an embankment, collided with a tree and overturned before coming to rest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said Conley was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. The accident remains under investigation.