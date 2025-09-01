John G. Osting

John G. Osting, 80, of Delphos, passed away Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at his residence.

He was born in Vienna, Austria on October 12, 1944. He moved to the U.S. in 1950 at the age of six. His parents Sylvester and Beatrice (Siebeneck) Osting preceded him in death. John was also preceded in death by his lifelong companion of over 40 years, Donna (Broerman) Keller, on March 14, 2022.

He is survived by children, Melinda (Paul) Marshall of Appleton, Maine and Marianne (Chris) Staples of Searsmont, Maine; stepchildren, Doreen (Jay) Sheeter of Delphos, Todd (Heather) Keller of Delphos, Terry (Kathy) Keller of Ft. Jennings, and Dawn (Jose) Lopez of Midland, Texas; 17 grandchildren: Madison Marshall, Ashlie (John) Witham, Chloe Staples, Helena Staples, Ashley (Nick) Dunlap, Austin Sheeter, Abbey (Adam) Hamel, Addison Sheeter, Annabella Keller, Milor Keller, Christian Keller, Katie Keller, Haley Keller, Tyler (Sasha) Lopez, Danielle (Jose) Hernandez, Kristin (David) Prestridge, and Isiah Lopez; and 11 great-grandchildren with two on the way, and his sister, Virginia “Ginny” Osting of Fredericksburg, Virginia.

John was preceded in death by stepson, Thomas Keller and a great-grandson, Hexley Hamel.

John was a graduate of Delphos St. John, Class of 1962. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and Delphos Eagles Post #471. John earned his bachelor’s degree at University of Cincinnati. John worked for Wright Patterson Air Force designing a state-of-the-art wind tunnel for airplanes that is still in use today. He also worked for Westinghouse as a draftsman. After Westinghouse, John joined his family’s business, Metzger Popcorn, where he dedicated his life to farming popcorn for the business. John also sold insurance, worked for Vantage Career Center, and a life-long popcorn farmer. He was a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds, and Cincinnati Bengals. John took great pleasure in bowling, golfing, dancing, playing cards, and socializing with family and friends. He also cherished attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and functions.

Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, September 3, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home, Delphos. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m., following visitation. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery at a later date.

Preferred memorials: the donor’s choice.