Random Thoughts: fun facts and more

The latest installment of Random Thoughts includes fun facts, a not so fun fact, close games involving a WBL team, 8-man to 11-man football, college football and the Micah Parsons saga.

Fun fact

There are four teams in the Western Buckeye League that are 2-0 – Bath, Defiance, Van Wert and Wapakoneta. It’s guaranteed that only two will be undefeated after Friday night. Why? Because Van Wert will host Bath and Defiance will host Wapakoneta.

Fun fact II

Seven of the eight Green Meadows Conference football teams played on the road this past weekend. The only one to play at home was Fairview, a 36-32 winner over Delta. The rest of the conference went 3-4.

Not so fun fact

Two GMC games had to be played on Saturday night. Now, I’m not against Saturday night games at all. In fact, I’m used to them because my alma mater and another school in town shared and still share the same football stadium, much like Delphos Jefferson and Delphos St. John’s do.

The not so fun part of the Saturday night GMC games – they were played a night later than normal due to a shortage of officials. Unfortunately, it’s becoming a trend and if it continues, there will be more Thursday night and Saturday games.

Cardiac…dogs?

Cleveland Browns fans around my age remember the Kardiac Kids Browns team of 1980. Close wins and close losses.

Now, early in the 2025 season we have the Defiance Bulldogs. They’re 2-0 so far with a pair of one point wins: 21-20 over Napoleon and 20-19 over Ottawa-Glandorf. Talk about a couple of heartstoppers.

Tough transition

The transition from 8-man football back to the standard 11-man game has been a tough one for Toledo Christian. The Eagles, who have won three of five 8-man state championships, including two straight, are off to an 0-2 start. Neither of the first two games was close and it won’t get any easier this week against 2-0 Lakota. However, there are some chances for wins a bit later in the season. I’m only bringing this up because it’s unusual to transition to the 8-man game, then switch back.

Preseason college games?

After this weekend’s games, including some close ones between powerhouse teams, I’ve seen multiple people claim a college preseason is needed.

College football already has a preseason – it’s called the vast majority of season opening games and most of the games in Week No. 2. Games such as Ohio St. vs. Texas, LSU vs. Clemson and Notre Dame vs. Miami are the exception. Games like New Mexico at Michigan, Marshall at Georgia, Long Island at Florida, Montana State at Oregon, Illinois St. at Oklahoma, Grambling St. at Ohio State, San Jose State at Texas, Florida International at Penn State (I can go on and on) are the rule – those are the “preseason” tuneups.

Micah Parsons

I saw the goodbye message Micah Parsons left for Dallas Cowboys fans after he was traded to Green Bay. In it, he said “I never wanted this chapter to end, but not everything was in my control. My heart has always been here, and it still is.”

Um…things were in your control. You had a contract offer and a very good one at that. Look, I get it, team owner Jerry Jones isn’t liked by everyone. But don’t act like you were lowballed. Don’t play the victim. Also, your heart is still in Dallas? As WKSD’s Kenny Stabler and others have wondered, how do Green Bay fans feel knowing your heart is still in Dallas?

Am I venting? Maybe, but antics like this whole situation with pro athletes gets old very quickly.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.