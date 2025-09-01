Vickie Thatcher

Vickie Thatcher, 57, of Decatur, Indiana, passed away at her residence at 7:38 p.m. Saturday, August 30, 2025.

She was born August 9, 1968, in Mercer County to LeRoy E. and Janet L. (Fickert) Hoaglin. On June 17, 1989, Vickie married Steven Thatcher.

Vickie Thatcher

She was a 1986 graduate of Vantage Vocational School (Ohio City High School) and a 1989 graduate of the International Business College where she studied secretarial and word processing. Vickie had previously worked at Midwest Federal Credit Union, Schnitz Racing and the Council on Aging, all in Decatur.

She was an avid reader who enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. Visiting the Great Smoky Mountains in the fall was one of her favorite places. She was always planning trips and making plans for the holidays.

Vickie is survived by her husband, Steven Thatcher of Decatur; her sons, Jonathon “Cole” Thatcher and Lucas L. Thatcher; her mother, Janet L. Hoaglin; brothers, Rodney E. (Karen) Hoaglin and David L. (Evelyn) Hoaglin, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, LeRoy E. Hoaglin.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, September 4, at Gearhart-Sauer Funeral Home and Crematory, Convoy. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday at Gearhart-Sauer Funeral Home and Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or to Heart to Heart Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.